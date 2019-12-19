Ducks' Ryan Miller: Takes road loss
Miller stopped 17 of 20 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.
Miller, making only his third appearance since Thanksgiving, dropped his second straight start and fifth in his last six. The 39-year-old is 4-3-2 in 10 games this season with a 3.02 GAA and .904 save percentage.
