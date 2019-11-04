Ducks' Ryan Miller: Taking on Blackhawks

Miller will tend the home twine for Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Miller has made three starts this year, and he yielded a combined five goals over those outings en route to a .943 save percentage. He now garners a spot start against the struggling Blackhawks, who have lost six of their last seven contests and averaged 1.86 goals per game int hat stretch. In a two-game Sunday slate, Miller can be a solid DFS fill-in.

