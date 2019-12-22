Ducks' Ryan Miller: Taking on Blueshirts

Miller will guard the road goal in Sunday's game against the Rangers, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Miller will make his fourth start of the month, as John Gibson has taken a bulk of the reps outside of back-to-back games. The veteran netminder is having a mediocre campaign, as he's recorded a .904 save percentage and 3.02 GAA. Meanwhile, the Rangers rank 17th with 3.17 goals per home game.