Ducks' Ryan Miller: Taking on Blueshirts
Miller will guard the road goal in Sunday's game against the Rangers, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Miller will make his fourth start of the month, as John Gibson has taken a bulk of the reps outside of back-to-back games. The veteran netminder is having a mediocre campaign, as he's recorded a .904 save percentage and 3.02 GAA. Meanwhile, the Rangers rank 17th with 3.17 goals per home game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.