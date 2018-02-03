Ducks' Ryan Miller: Taking on Habs in road start

Miller will defend the road net from the Canadiens on Saturday afternoon, the Orange County Register reports.

It's Miller Time at the Bell Centre, with backup Antti Niemi reportedly in goal for the home team. The former owns a 6-2-5 record (albeit with two shutouts through 16 games) as well as a sterling 2.19 GAA and .929 save percentage. Montreal is ranked 28th in scoring at 2.5 goals per contest, so we expect there will be high ownership percentages associated with Miller in DFS pools Saturday.