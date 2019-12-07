Play

Ducks' Ryan Miller: Tending twine Friday

Miller will protect the home goal in Friday's game versus the Capitals, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Miller will make a second consecutive start with John Gibson still not ready to return from an illness. Miller stopped 34 of 36 shots in a 4-2 win over the Kings on Monday. The league-leading Capitals present a much tougher task for the 39-year-old American.

