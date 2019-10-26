Ducks' Ryan Miller: Tending twine Saturday
Miller was the first goalie off the ice during the morning skate and will start Saturday in Colorado, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Miller will be making his third start of 2019-20, facing the Avalanche who are coming off a convincing 6-1 win over Vegas on Friday. Miller's last appearance came in relief of John Gibson, in a 6-1 loss to Nashville. Playing just the third period, Miller allowed a pair of goals on 11 shots. Colorado will be without Mikko Rantanen (lower body), so that's definitely good news for Miller and the Ducks.
