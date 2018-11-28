Ducks' Ryan Miller: Tending twine Tuesday
Miller will start in goal Tuesday versus the Lightning, Fox Sports West reports.
Miller's is a highly-touted backup with a .924 save percentage and 2.70 GAA in seven games, but just a 2-2-1 record to show for it. It's tough to win in the Ducks' crease behind the lowest-scoring offense in the league, and it'll be especially difficult against the Lightning, who lead the league at 3.79 goals per game.
