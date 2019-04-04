Ducks' Ryan Miller: Tending twine Wednesday
Miller will defend the home net Wednesday against the Flames, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
While the Flames are typically a team to fear in regards to fantasy, the opposition will rest many of its regulars with the top seed in the west already secured. As a result, Miller will face a much lighter lineup that could make him a sneaky play in daily formats. Of course, he'll need to post a much better performance than he did last Friday when the red light behind him was lit up six times by Calgary.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...