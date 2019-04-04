Ducks' Ryan Miller: Tending twine Wednesday

Miller will defend the home net Wednesday against the Flames, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

While the Flames are typically a team to fear in regards to fantasy, the opposition will rest many of its regulars with the top seed in the west already secured. As a result, Miller will face a much lighter lineup that could make him a sneaky play in daily formats. Of course, he'll need to post a much better performance than he did last Friday when the red light behind him was lit up six times by Calgary.