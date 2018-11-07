Ducks' Ryan Miller: Tending twine Wednesday

Miller will be between the pipes for Wednesday's home game versus the Flames, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Miller will be making just his fifth appearance in goal for the Ducks -- having gone 1-2-0 with a 2.44 GAA in his prior four outings. The veteran will likely see a similar workload this year to last season when he logged 28 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories