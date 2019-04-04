Ducks' Ryan Miller: Topples Flames
Miller stopped 25 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
The Flames didn't have their best lineup out there, but a win is a win in what is likely Miller's last appearance of the season. He improved to 8-7-2 with a 2.76 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Ducks are the only team to close their season on Friday, finishing against the rival Kings, but John Gibson is likely to make the start.
