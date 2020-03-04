Ducks' Ryan Miller: Turns aside 15 shots in relief

Miller made 15 saves on 16 shots during the third period in relief during a 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

It came in a small sample, but this was Miller's best performance since the beginning of February. With this performance, though, not much changed in Miller's overall numbers. He is still 7-6-3 with a 3.06 GAA and .908 save percentage in 19 appearances.