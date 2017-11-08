Ducks' Ryan Miller: Unable to eke out win in overtime

Miller replaced an injured John Gibson (head) in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Kings, picking up nine saves but yielding the game-winner to Nick Shore.

The veteran Miller tagged in during the third period and at least helped force overtime. While he's clearly past his prime, the 37-year-old goalie could help in a pinch, but his fantasy value is strictly tied to the health of Gibson, who's still being evaluated.

