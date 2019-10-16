Ducks' Ryan Miller: Unavailable against Buffalo

Miller (undisclosed) won't dress for Wednesday's game against the Sabres, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Ducks have yet to reveal any details regarding the circumstances surrounding Miller's absence, but another update should surface prior to Friday's game against Carolina. If he's forced to miss extended time, No. 1 netminder John Gibson will be in line for additional starts.

