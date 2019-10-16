Ducks' Ryan Miller: Unavailable against Buffalo
Miller (undisclosed) won't dress for Wednesday's game against the Sabres, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
The Ducks have yet to reveal any details regarding the circumstances surrounding Miller's absence, but another update should surface prior to Friday's game against Carolina. If he's forced to miss extended time, No. 1 netminder John Gibson will be in line for additional starts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.