Ducks' Ryan Miller: Undergoes offseason wrist surgery

Miller went under the knife Friday for wrist surgery, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Reportedly the surgery was needed so a bone fragment could be taken out of Miller's wrist, but since his recovery time is projected to be six weeks, the injury shouldn't keep him sidelined for training camp or hinder him for the 2018-19 campaign. Despite the discomfort, the veteran was strong down the stretch winning the last four regular season games, but did let in three goals on 12 shots in his only postseason action against San Jose, coming in for relief of John Gibson. Miller is expected to once again back up Gibson for 2018-19, which will be the last year of his contract.