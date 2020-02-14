Ducks' Ryan Miller: Unimpressive in relief

Miller surrendered two goals on 16 shots in relief of John Gibson in Thursday's 6-0 loss to the Flames.

Miller played the final two periods of the game, allowing a goal in each frame. The 39-year-old American won't factor into the decision -- he remains at 7-5-3 with a 2.93 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 17 appearances. The Ducks next play in a road back-to-back against the Canucks on Sunday and the Flames on Monday.