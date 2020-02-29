Play

Ducks' Ryan Miller: Will be backup despite illness

Miller (illness) did not take warmups prior to Friday's game against the Penguins, but is still expected to be John Gibson's backup in the contest.

Miller's illness likely won't end up costing the veteran netminder any time, since he is available as the backup. It will be highly unlikely for the 39-year-old to get into the game given the circumstances.

