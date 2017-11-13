Ducks' Ryan Miller: Will miss Sunday's game
Miller (lower body) will not play against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
After Miller left in the third period of Friday's game against Vancouver he missed Saturday's morning skate, and hasn't healed enough to suit up Sunday. Reto Berra will receive the backup duties to John Gibson in his absence, and Miller can appear next Wednesday against Boston.
