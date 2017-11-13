Ducks' Ryan Miller: Will miss Sunday's game

Miller (lower body) will not play against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

After Miller left in the third period of Friday's game against Vancouver he missed Saturday's morning skate, and hasn't healed enough to suit up Sunday. Reto Berra will receive the backup duties to John Gibson in his absence, and Miller can appear next Wednesday against Boston.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories