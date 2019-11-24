Ducks' Ryan Miller: Winless in November
Miller made 21 saves in a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday night.
It wasn't Miller time Saturday night. But he's better than his numbers against the Bolts suggest. This was just Miller's first regulation loss -- he's now 3-1-2 in six starts. But he's also winless in November. The Ducks are an abysmal 1-5-3 in the last nine, so neither he nor John Gibson are worth activating right now. Ouch.
