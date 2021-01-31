Miller allowed three goals on 24 shots in relief of John Gibson in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Blues.

Miller entered the contest just 2:06 into the first period, but the Blues had already put three pucks behind Gibson at that point. The Ducks' offense wasn't anywhere near the level needed to overcome the deficit, but that won't hurt Miller's record. The 40-year-old netminder has allowed six goals across two appearances this season. Since he essentially played the whole of Saturday's contest, fantasy managers probably shouldn't count on Miller getting the nod for Sunday's second game versus the Blues.