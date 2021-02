Miller allowed five goals on 31 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Miller allowed the Golden Knights to take a 4-1 lead after two periods. The Ducks rallied to tie it, but a long-range strike from Zach Whitecloud late in the third period stuck Miller with the loss. The 40-year-old Miller fell to 1-2-0 with a 3.03 GAA and an .895 save percentage in four appearances this year. John Gibson (face) is expected to be ready for Thursday's rematch with the Golden Knights.