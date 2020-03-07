Ducks' Ryan Miller: Yields one goal in relief outing
Miller saved four of five shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Miller had to relieve John Gibson (undisclosed) midway through the third period. A defensive breakdown from the Ducks led to William Nylander tallying against Miller, but he protected the one-goal lead to complete the win. The 39-year-old goalie won't get credit for the win -- he stays at 8-6-3 -- while his GAA went to 3.07 and his save percentage dipped to .907 in 21 appearances. It's unclear how severe Gibson's injury is at this point, but Miller would likely take on a large portion of the starts if the former misses much time.
