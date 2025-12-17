Poehling had two assists Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus.

Poehling has back-to-back two-assist games (five shots) and five assists in his last four games. But unfortunately, he has just one goal and 10 assists in 27 games. Poehling came off his best offensive season (68 games; 12 goals, 19 assists) in 2024-25, but he will be hard pressed to replicate that offensive output this year. He has 11 points in 27 games this season.