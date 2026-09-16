Poehling (upper body) isn't listed as injured on the Ducks' training camp roster.

Poehling sustained an upper-body injury in May during the Ducks' second-round playoff series against the Golden Knights, and he didn't have a timetable to return when Anaheim was eliminated. However, he appears to have moved past the injury during the offseason and should be available for the start of training camp. Poehling appeared in 75 regular-season games during his first year in Anaheim last season, and he put together one of the best years of his career, generating 11 goals, 25 assists, 86 blocked shots, 44 hits and 12 PIM while averaging 15:04 of ice time.