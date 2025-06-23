Anaheim acquired Poehling, the No. 45 pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and a 2026 fourth-round selection from Philadelphia on Monday in exchange for Trevor Zegras, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Poehling produced 12 goals, 31 points, 71 shots on net and 79 blocked shots over 68 regular-season appearances with the Flyers in 2024-25. The 26-year-old forward will probably occupy a bottom-six role as a member of the Ducks in the 2025-26 campaign.