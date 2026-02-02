Poehling scored an empty-net goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Poehling set up Chris Kreider's goal in the first period and then deposited an empty-netter in the third. That ended up being a critical insurance goal, as Tomas Hertl brought Vegas back within one in the final minute of the game. Poehling has done well in a larger role lately, earning two goals and four assists over his last seven appearances. For the season, the 27-year-old center is at six goals, 23 points, a plus-10 rating, 51 shots on net and 57 blocked shots through 49 outings.