Poehling (knee) is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with an MCL sprain.

Poehling was placed on injured reserve Tuesday morning, and the specifics of his injury have revealed that he's set to likely be sidelined into late November. In his absence, Roger McQueen, the 10th overall pick from the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, is expected to play in the team's middle six up the center of the ice. The 27-year-old Poehling was off to a solid start to the 2026-27 campaign prior to going down, posting a pair of points and solid category-coverage numbers across five games.