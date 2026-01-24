Poehling scored a shorthanded goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Poehling had put up just one helper over his previous six outings. The 27-year-old center is getting a chance to play a larger role than usual while the Ducks are missing their top two centers in Leo Carlsson (thigh) and Mason McTavish (upper body). Poehling has four goals, 17 points, 51 blocked shots, 45 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 44 appearances this season. He's earned three of his 17 points while shorthanded.