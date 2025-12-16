Poehling picked up two assists, one shorthanded, in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

The checking-line center had a hand in the Ducks' first and last goals of the night, setting up Jackson LaCombe for a shortie in the second period before feeding Pavel Mintyukov in the third. It was Poehling's first multi-point performance of the season, and through 26 games he's managed a goal and nine points, well off his pace from 2024-25 when he produced a career-high 12 goals and 31 points in 68 contests.