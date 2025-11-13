Poehling (upper body) will miss Thursday's game in Detroit, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Poehling has a goal and six points in 16 appearances with Anaheim in 2025-26. Mikael Granlund (lower body) and Ryan Strome (upper body) are set to rejoin the lineup Thursday after missing time due to their respective injuries, so Poehling's exit is corresponding with those returns. In addition to Poehling's absence, Ross Johnston might be a healthy scratch versus the Red Wings after playing in Anaheim's past 11 games.