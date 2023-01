Strome logged an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Strome has gone 12 games without a multi-point effort, recording two goals, three assists and a minus-12 rating in that span. The 29-year-old center has 22 points, 73 shots on net, 33 PIM and a minus-23 rating in 44 contests overall. He's had some struggles during his first season with the Ducks, putting him on pace for his lowest point total in four years.