Strome logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Strome put up his second multi-point effort of the year with secondary helpers on goals by Radko Gudas and Troy Terry. He's picked up four points over his last three games, putting Strome at one goal, six helpers, 12 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through seven contests overall. His steady play on offense is a welcome sight after he struggled to 41 points and a minus-30 rating in 82 outings last season.