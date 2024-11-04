Strome logged a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Strome's first power-play point of the campaign came on a Mason McTavish in the dying seconds of the game. The 31-year-old Strome has filled his role as a secondary scorer well, pocketing six points over 11 contests. He's added 26 shots on net, four PIM, five hits and five blocked shots. He was on the top line Sunday but has more frequently served as a middle-six option. The Ducks have a lot of versatility up front, so expect change to be the only constant among their top-nine forwards.