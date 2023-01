Strome notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Strome helped out on Trevor Zegras' go-ahead goal in the third period. This was Strome's third straight game with an assist, and he has six points through nine outings in January. The veteran forward is up to 24 points, a minus-20 rating, 75 shots on net and 33 PIM through 46 appearances this season.