Strome posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Strome has assists in back-to-back games and three helpers over his last five outings. The 29-year-old was moved out to right wing for Tuesday's contest -- he's primarily played center, though working on a line with Trevor Zegras allows them to share the duties. Strome is up to 23 points, 74 shots on net, 33 PIM and a minus-22 rating in 45 games overall.