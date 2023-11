Strome (illness) is in Sunday's lineup against Vegas.

Strome missed Wednesday's tilt with the Coyotes but his absence will be limited to just one game. The 30-year-old forward has been hot to begin the 2023-24 campaign, tallying two goals and 11 points through nine appearances. He has at least one point in five straight games, registering a plus-5 rating with eight points during that span.