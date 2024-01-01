Strome posted an assist, two shots on goal and nine PIM in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

Strome took two of his three penalties in the game against Mattias Ekholm -- he slashed the Oilers' blueliner in the second period and then they fought in the third. Prior to all of that, Strome set up a Max Jones goal in the first period as the Ducks' new-line line combinations showed some early chemistry. The 30-year-old Strome ends 2023 on a 14-game goal drought with just four assists in that span. He's up to 20 points, 65 shots on net, 55 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 35 outings overall.