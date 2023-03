Strome notched an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Strome has three helpers over his last five games, but he's gone 10 contests without a goal. Wednesday was the seventh time in 2022-23 that the 29-year-old forward failed to record a shot on goal. He's at 32 points, 112 shots on net, 62 PIM and a minus-25 rating through 68 outings.