Strome had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

It was Strome's 700th career game. He has 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 79 games this season after averaging 54 per season over his last three. Strome got power-play time in New York that he just doesn't get in Anaheim, so consider this a high-water mark for him for future seasons.