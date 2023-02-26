Strome provided two assists, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Strome helped out on goals by John Klingberg and Jakob Silfverberg. This was Strome's first multi-point effort since Dec. 17 -- in the 27 games in between, he had three goals, seven assists and a minus-14 rating. The 29-year-old's first year with the Ducks has been tough, as he's at 29 points, a minus-23 rating, 97 shots on net and 60 PIM through 60 contests while logging just three power-play points despite a consistent top-six role.