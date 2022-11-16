Strome scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Strome stole the puck and worked a give-and-go with Trevor Zegras to tally the game-winning goal at 4:10 of the extra session. Strome's looked more consistent in November, earning four goals and two assists in his last seven contests. The center has 11 points, 27 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating in 16 games this season.