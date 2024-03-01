Strome notched a pair of power-play assists and two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Strome has picked up three helpers over his last five contests, all on the power play. The 30-year-old has seen most of his time in February as the third-line center on a line with Isac Lundestrom and Jakob Silfverberg. Strome is up to 33 points (13 on the power play), 98 shots on net, 69 PIM, 42 hits and a minus-15 rating through 56 appearances this season. Without top-six minutes or access to the Ducks' burgeoning young talent, Strome is a risky fantasy play.