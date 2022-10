Strome provided an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Strome snapped a three-game slump with his helper on a Frank Vatrano tally in the second period. Prior to Thursday, Strome had been quiet since recording three points in his Ducks debut. The center has a power-play goal, three assists, eight shots on net, four hits and a minus-1 rating through five contests. He should be locked into a top-six role throughout the campaign.