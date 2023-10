Strome supplied a pair of assists, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

The Ducks' second line of Strome, Frank Vatrano and Mason McTavish combined for three goals and seven points. Strome's first assist was his 400th career point, a mark he achieved in his 705th game. The 30-year-old forward is off to a hot start in 2023-24 with three helpers, two shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-3 rating through two games.