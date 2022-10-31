Strome notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Strome won a faceoff, and Trevor Zegras did the rest, going end-to-end for the game-winning goal. The helper snapped Strome's second three-game point drought of the season -- he's gotten on the scoresheet in only three of nine games so far. The 29-year-old has a goal, four helpers, 11 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-3 rating in nine appearances. He'll need to increase his shot volume to get his offense on the right track.