Strome (lower body) signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the Ducks on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Ducks have their Ryan Getzlaf replacement, as Strome should slot right into a top-six role going forward. The 29-year-old enjoyed a fantastic 2021-22 with the Rangers, posting 21 goals and 33 assists in 74 regular-season games and another nine points in 19 playoff outings. The center could be reunited with Frank Vatrano, who signed a deal with Anaheim earlier Wednesday -- the two played together at times with the Rangers after last season's trade deadline.