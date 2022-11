Strome scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sharks.

Strome put the Ducks ahead 4-3 in the second period, but that lead lasted all of 21 seconds. The goal was his first since Opening Night, as the 29-year-old has struggled to consistently produce offense. He has two tallies, four helpers, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating through 10 contests overall, playing mainly in a top-six role.