Strome scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Strome's tally answered five straight goals by the Blues. By then, the damage was done as the Ducks took a fourth straight loss. The 29-year-old has three goals and four helpers over the last 10 games. He's up to 14 tallies, 36 points, 121 shots on net, 66 PIM and a minus-27 rating through 73 outings overall in a top-six role.