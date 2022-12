Strome logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Strome snapped a three-game point drought with a helper on John Klingberg's second goal of the game. The 29-year-old Strome hasn't put up a multi-point effort since Nov. 6, so there are likely better fantasy options on the waiver wire in most formats. The center has seven goals, eight assists, 50 shots, 21 PIM and a minus-13 rating in 31 contests overall.