Strome notched two assists, five shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Strome's point streak is up to five games (two goals, five assists) after Sunday's performance. The top-line center set up the Ducks' first and last goals of the game. For the season, he has seven goals, 16 helpers, 73 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 39 appearances. He's on track to surpass the matching 41-point seasons he had in his first two years with the Ducks, and it wouldn't take a lot more to put him on pace for 50 points, though his contributions outside of scoring are fairly modest.