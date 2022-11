Strome scored a goal, dished an assist and went minus-3 in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Canucks.

Strome tallied late in the second period and set up a Max Comtois goal in the third. This was Strome's second multi-point effort of the campaign, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in three straight outings. For the season, the 29-year-old center is up to three goals, five helpers, 15 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 11 contests.